'Silent Threat': Bahrain To Build Walls Against Rising Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Already battling extreme heat, Bahrain is scrambling to ward off another environmental threat: rising seas that could swallow parts of its coast, the island nation's oil and environment minister told AFP.

By next year, the tiny Gulf state will begin building its coastal defences against sea levels that have begun advancing, by widening beaches, constructing taller sea walls and elevating land.

"Bahrain is vulnerable," Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain's oil and environment minister and special envoy for climate affairs, said in an interview.

"The main threat is a silent threat, which is the sea level rise," he said at his office in the capital Manama.

According to official estimates, an extreme rise of five metres (16.4 feet) would swamp most of the country, including its international airport.

Even a rise of 0.5 to two metres could submerge five to 18 percent of Bahrain's total area, according to Sabah Aljenaid, an assistant professor at the Arabian Gulf University in Manama.

Bahrain is the only island nation among the resource-rich countries lining the Gulf. Most of its population and major facilities are located in low-lying coastal areas less than five metres above the water.

Other islands around the world are also threatened by rising seas as global warming melts ice sheets and glaciers.

