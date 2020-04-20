UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Silverstone And Austria's Spielberg Could Hold Back-to-back F1 Races

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Silverstone and Austria's Spielberg could hold back-to-back F1 races

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :British Grand Prix organisers said Monday they could host two consecutive races if required in an effort to help salvage the coronavirus-hit world championship.

So far nine of the 22 races have either been cancelled or postponed with the French and Belgian races tipped to join the abandoned list.

That would leave the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 as the delayed season-opener with the British Grand Prix scheduled to follow two weeks later.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko told Austrian public broadcaster ORF that the Spielberg track too could host back-to-back races with the second a two-day race during the week.

He said the track manager had already proposed to the government to allow a Grand Prix without fans with chances of its approval "very high".

Sports Minister Werner Kogler announced this week he was not opposed to the Spielberg race being held without a crowd.

Marko, whose team is based in Austria, said F1 organisers were working on a concept of reducing the number of those on site and how charter flights could land at an airport near Spielberg from the UK where most of the teams are based.

Marko highlighted the "unpayable advertising effect" of Spielberg kicking off the truncated season though all those who enter Austria will have to show negative COVID-19 results to avoid quarantine.

Earlier, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle also said discussions were already taking place with F1 bosses over the famous British circuit hosting two world championship grands prix in succession.

"We have discussed all sorts of permutations including hosting two races over one weekend and two races over consecutive weekends," Pringle told The Guardian.

"I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely." The British Grand Prix, which is set for July 19, is likely, however, to take place behind closed doors to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2019, official figures showed that 351,000 people attended the Formula One weekend at Silverstone which first hosted a British Grand Prix in 1950.

"F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the world championship is," added Pringle.

"We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors.

"The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything."

Related Topics

UK World Austria SITE Turkish Lira July 2019 All From Government Race Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

7 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

7 hours ago

AGFE awards scholarships for online Master&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

160 British nationals repatriated from India

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.