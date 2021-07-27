Simone Biles out of US team during Olympic final

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles was replaced in the US team after starting Tuesday's Olympic women's team final.

The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games produced a lacklustre opening vault and then briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.

But she was replaced in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor.