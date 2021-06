(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Serie A champions Inter Milan have named Simone Inzaghi as their new coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, the club announced on Thursday.

Former Lazio boss and Italy international Inzaghi, 45, has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro.