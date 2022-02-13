Simons scores 30 as Trail Blazers storm back to beat Knicks

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Anfernee Simons drained a clutch go-ahead three pointer with just over three minutes left, as the Portland Trail Blazers roared back from a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday.

Simons finished with 30 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who erased the big third quarter deficit before dominating the fourth quarter in front of a crowd of 18,500 at the Moda Center arena.

Newly acquired guard Josh Hart poured in 23 points in his Portland debut. Hart was one of several players new to Portland's roster, joining the club in a deal just before the trading deadline on Thursday.

"It was crazy," Hart said. "I'm definitely going to love playing here." Ben McLemore contributed 17, Jusuf Nurkic posted a double-double with 12 and 20 rebounds, while Justise Winslow chipped in 14 for the Blazers, who won their second straight contest, following a six-game losing streak.

Hart was acquired in a multiple-player deal that sent long-time Blazers guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans.

The trade marked the end of an era in Portland with McCollum and Damian Lillard anchoring the guard positions.

"He plays with a sense of urgency all the time, and chip on his shoulder all the time," Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said of Hart. "He loves to play defense. You know, he loves to take matchups on offensively. He can obviously shoot the basketball but he's a downhill driver." Julius Randle had a team high 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Kemba Walker finished with 23 points for the Knicks, who were outscored 53-21 over the final 16:55.

"We just fell apart," Walker said. "They got momentum and never looked back. Pretty disappointing." The Trail Blazers cut the Knicks lead to just six points, 98-92, in the fourth quarter. Nurkic then capped a 20-4 run with a dunk that gave Portland a 99-98 lead with 4:23 left.

Portland shot 47.6 percent from the floor and hit 15 three-pointers.

The Knicks lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter and Cam Reddish to a sprained right ankle.