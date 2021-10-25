UrduPoint.com

'Simple' Life In Iraqi Desert Village Cut Off From The Grid

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

AlSahl, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :In Iraq's vast western desert, some 200 families live in a hamlet largely cut off from the rest of the world, their only neighbour one of the country's biggest military bases.

"We live a simple, primitive life," said Abu Majid, one of the elders from Al-Sahl.

"Our village is over one hundred years old and it still has no electricity, no medical centre," said the man in his 70s, wearing a traditional robe and a red-and-white keffiyeh scarf.

Lost in rocky hills and surrounded by humble palm groves, Al-Sahl is around 250 kilometres (155 miles) northwest of the capital Baghdad.

Yet the closest hospital is more than half an hour's drive away along a bumpy road, the only education facility is a Primary school, and residents rely on livestock and farming to survive.

To communicate with the outside world, people use old mobile phones instead of smartphones -- the 3g network doesn't reach here.

Iraq is the second-biggest producer in the OPEC oil cartel, yet the country has been ravaged by decades of war and endemic corruption, and blighted by ailing infrastructure and crumbling public services.

Around a third of Iraq's 40-million population lives in poverty, according to the United Nations, with the coronavirus pandemic and the fall in crude prices last year aggravating the situation.

