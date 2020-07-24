UrduPoint.com
Simply The Beast: NHL Unleashes Kraken As Name For Seattle Expansion Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Simply the beast: NHL unleashes Kraken as name for Seattle expansion team

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Owners of the National Hockey League's Seattle expansion team unveiled Kraken as the club's nickname on Thursday, the mythical sea beast having been a fan favorite in marketing polls.

The NHL's 32nd team, set to take the ice in the 2021-22 season, will feature dark and light blue colors and an S-shaped logo that pays tribute to the 1917 Stanley Cup champion Seattle Metropolitans but adds a red eye and tentacle.

The Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association were the first team from the United States to win the Stanley Cup when they defeated Montreal in 1917, months before the creation of the NHL.

"Seattle's a city with a deep maritime history," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said.

"I think this name embodies a connection with the sea and a curiosity of what lies beneath it.

It's a natural tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

"In theory, it reflects the power and aggression in the game of hockey. We're hoping that's the kind of tenacity our players show every time they take the ice." A new arena is being built under the roof of the former KeyArena next to city's iconic Space Needle.

More than 1,200 Names were considered from 215,000 fan votes.

"They listened to the fans," Francis said. "They did forums. They did polls. They did events.

"They worked within the team and our leadership and the NHL and local artists and naming experts and historians and everybody else... at the end of the day, the Kraken consistently rose to the top."

