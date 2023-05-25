Simply the best neighbour: Swiss suburb mourns Tina Turner

Küsnacht, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :"Someone like this should live forever," said one of Tina Turner's neighbours who laid flowers outside the rock legend's home in Switzerland on Thursday.

Barbara Burkhalter was among a steady stream of people who came to pay tribute outside her chateau on Lake Zurich, where the 83-year-old queen of rock had lived for nearly three decades.

Turner's death on Wednesday sparked tributes from world leaders and fellow rock icons -- but also from her neighbours in the plush Zurich suburb of Kuesnacht where the star paid for the Christmas decorations.

"I brought flowers and a little card. I really had to come," said Burkhalter, 69.

"We don't hear your voice any more but it's still inside my heart.

"On Tuesday, I saw the garden had no lights on, which is very unusual," the neighbour added. "It was completely dark.

"She was my favourite of all the ladies. I live only four minutes from here. I saw her many times when she went shopping. We loved that she was here but we would never have bothered her."