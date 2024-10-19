Open Menu

“Sindh Artists Exhibition” Inaugurates By Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the 24th day of the "World Culture Festival Karachi" featured the inauguration of a 6-day "Sindh Artists Exhibition" at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery.

The event was inaugurated by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, along with Provincial Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Notable artists, including Farrukh Shahab and Masood A. Khan, attended the exhibition.

The "Sindh Artists Exhibition" showcased paintings by 82 artists from across Sindh. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, commenting on the exhibition, expressed his gratitude to Minister Shah for the invitation, stating that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Sindh Culture Department are doing excellent work in promoting culture.

He noted that culture is a ministry in Sindh that people often do not understand, highlighting its historical significance and stating that culture can never be eradicated. He mentioned that there was peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past and that it is one of the oldest civilizations in the world.

The exhibition features paintings by numerous artists, including Sm Naqvi, Raheela Abro, Sana Nezam, Maqbool Ahmed, Sohail Hashmi, Salman Farooqi, Bandah Ali, Masood A.Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Misbah Pervaiz, Manzoor Mangi, Hafsa Shaikh, Anas Abro, Akram Spaul, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Chitra Preetum, Tanweer Farooqi and other artists are included.

