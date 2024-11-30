Open Menu

Sindh Culture Day Celebration Starts In Tando Adam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Sindh Culture day celebration starts in Tando Adam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Tando Adam witnessed a vibrant start to Sindh Cultural Day celebrations as a cultural event was held at Shaheed Chowk under the leadership of senior journalists Rasheed Magasi and Riaz Hussain Sanjrani.

A large number of citizens, including leaders from educational, literary, and community organizations, participated in the festivities.

Speakers at the event included senior journalist Ashiq Hussain Saand from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers), Sindhi Adabi Sangat Tando Adam Secretary Mansoor Bijoro, former secretary Gul Hassan Lako, and other prominent figures such as Sagar Dahraj, Dodo Panhwar, Aqeel Makorani, Allahdad Mari, Zubair Makorani, and Muhammad Ikhlaq Waryah. They emphasized the importance of Sindh as a land of peace, love, and tolerance, highlighting its historical resilience against foreign invasions while maintaining its cultural and historical identity.

The speakers declared Sindh Cultural Day a "national festival" for Sindhis, celebrated with zeal to promote harmony, love, and mutual respect. They also emphasized the need to counter religious extremism and intolerance by spreading the message of peace and coexistence.

The event concluded with mesmerizing performances by renowned folk artists Faheem Khaskheli and Shahid Jabbar Junejo, who enthralled the audience with patriotic songs.

Separately, students of Government Shah Abdul Latif High School, led by Aqeel Ahmed Makorani, organized a cultural rally from the school to the Press Club. The rally showcased vibrant cultural displays, reflecting the rich heritage of Sindh.

