Sindh theatre festival to be held in Hyd from Nov 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi would hold "Sindh Theatre festival 2022".

The festival will start from November 15 and continue till November 24, in which 10 dramas will be played including 5 of Sindhi language and 5 in urdu at Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad, daily at 7:30 p.

m.

The first drama 'Mera Manhoon-Ujro Man' will be played on November 15, written by Zafar Roonjho and directed by Rafique Essani.

Renowned stage artists Farooque Talur, Ramsha Shahzadi, Aaisha Mehek, Hassan Khaskheli, Aslam Siyal and Shankar lal are among the cast of the drama.