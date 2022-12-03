UrduPoint.com

Sindhi Cultural Night At PNCA On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) will hold the colorful Sindhi Cultural Night here on December 4.

Farah Lashari and Ayaz Samoo will present Sindhi melodies to entertain the fun lovers of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with a taste of regional music. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sardar Saleem Haider will be the chief guest.

The event will showcase Sindhi music and regional dances by local Sindhi artists. Attiring traditional costumes of their particular region, folk musicians will present regional melodies to mesmerize the audience as well as highlight the value of the rich cultural heritage of the country.

The cultural night is part of the regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artists for their contribution to their fields as well as to provide quality entertainment to the residents of the twin-cities.

The musical show will entertain the audience with Sindhi melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It will also provide a platform at the national level for the artists to showcase their skills, said PNCA DG Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

Folk artists and musicians have a unique identity in the cultural mainstream of the nation and these artists from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows, exhibitions, and traveling shows.

Such shows serve as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by upcoming and established artists while these shows also promote messages of peace, love, and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent, he said.

