Sindhi cultural night enthralls audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A colorful cultural night featuring vibrant Sindhi culture enthralled the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here late Sunday with a tune of regional music and a depiction of the rich cultural heritage of the province.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) arranged the Sindhi Cultural Night which included music and folk dances.

Farah Lashari and Ayaz Samoo presented Sindhi melodies to entertain the fun lovers of twin cities. While the National Performing Art Group of PNCA presented regional dances by the performers attired in vibrant costumes.

The event showcased Sindhi music and regional dances by local Sindhi artists. Attiring traditional costumes of their particular region, folk musicians also presented regional melodies to mesmerize the audience as well as highlight the value of the rich cultural heritage of the country.

The event is part of the regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artists for their contribution in their field as well as provide quality entertainment to the people by the performance of popular artistes.

The musical show entertained the audience with Sindhi melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It also provided a platform of the national level to the artists to show their skills through melodic performance for the fun lovers, said Director General, PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

Folk artistes and musicians have a unique identity in cultural mainstream of the nation and these artistes from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows, exhibitions and travelling shows.

Such shows serve as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote a message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent, he said.