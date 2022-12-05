UrduPoint.com

Sindhi Cultural Night Enthralls Audience

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sindhi cultural night enthralls audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A colorful cultural night featuring vibrant Sindhi culture enthralled the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here late Sunday with a tune of regional music and a depiction of the rich cultural heritage of the province.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) arranged the Sindhi Cultural Night which included music and folk dances.

Farah Lashari and Ayaz Samoo presented Sindhi melodies to entertain the fun lovers of twin cities. While the National Performing Art Group of PNCA presented regional dances by the performers attired in vibrant costumes.

The event showcased Sindhi music and regional dances by local Sindhi artists. Attiring traditional costumes of their particular region, folk musicians also presented regional melodies to mesmerize the audience as well as highlight the value of the rich cultural heritage of the country.

The event is part of the regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artists for their contribution in their field as well as provide quality entertainment to the people by the performance of popular artistes.

The musical show entertained the audience with Sindhi melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It also provided a platform of the national level to the artists to show their skills through melodic performance for the fun lovers, said Director General, PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

Folk artistes and musicians have a unique identity in cultural mainstream of the nation and these artistes from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows, exhibitions and travelling shows.

Such shows serve as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote a message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent, he said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Music Rawalpindi Sunday Event From Love

Recent Stories

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

33 minutes ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

2 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

3 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.