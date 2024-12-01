Sindhi Culture Day Celebrated In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Like other cities, Sindhi Culture Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Sunday.
A couple of thousand people including men, women and children attired in traditional costumes Ajrak and Sindhi cap flowing on the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the multi-dimensional Sindhi culture day in a befitting manner.
The culture of Sindh was not confined to displaying Ajrak and Topi only but it is enriched with the colours of love, devotion, cohesion, brotherhood and sacrifice.
Several political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and others also organized separate rallies.
Sindhi Culture Day is a special celebration that honors the rich heritage of Sindhi society, which dates back thousands of years to the Indus Valley Civilization.
Sindhis around the world, especially in Sindh,Pakistan and parts of India like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.
They wear traditional clothes, organize cultural events, and express their love for Sindh, often calling it "Sindh Amar," meaning Motherland.
Sindhi Culture Day is not only a tribute to Sindh's glorious past but also a call to preserve and promote its language, traditions, and values for future generations.
This festival unites Sindhis globally, reinforcing their shared identity and commitment to keeping their culture alive
Each year, Sindhis around the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December’s first week.
According to a survey, Sindhi people are considered more sincere compared to other communities in Pakistan and are admired for their deep commitment to their language and culture. This is why Sindh is also known as the "Land of Hospitable Hosts."
