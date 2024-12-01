Open Menu

Sindhi Culture Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Sindhi Culture day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Like other cities, Sindhi Culture Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Sunday.

A couple of thousand people including men, women and children attired in traditional costumes Ajrak and Sindhi cap flowing on the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the multi-dimensional Sindhi culture day in a befitting manner.

The culture of Sindh was not confined to displaying Ajrak and Topi only but it is enriched with the colours of love, devotion, cohesion, brotherhood and sacrifice.

Several political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and others also organized separate rallies.

Sindhi Culture Day is a special celebration that honors the rich heritage of Sindhi society, which dates back thousands of years to the Indus Valley Civilization.

Sindhis around the world, especially in Sindh,Pakistan and parts of India like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.

They wear traditional clothes, organize cultural events, and express their love for Sindh, often calling it "Sindh Amar," meaning Motherland.

Sindhi Culture Day is not only a tribute to Sindh's glorious past but also a call to preserve and promote its language, traditions, and values for future generations.

This festival unites Sindhis globally, reinforcing their shared identity and commitment to keeping their culture alive

Each year, Sindhis around the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December’s first week.

According to a survey, Sindhi people are considered more sincere compared to other communities in Pakistan and are admired for their deep commitment to their language and culture. This is why Sindh is also known as the "Land of Hospitable Hosts."

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Mumbai World Pakistan Awami Tehreek Hyderabad Topi Pakistan Peoples Party December Women Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous