Sindhi Ralli: A Colourful Symbol Of Sindh Heritage
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Sindhi Ralli is a vibrant and colourful symbol of Sindh's heritage, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions.
According to a report on social media, this unique textile art has been passed down through generations, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Sindh.
Rallis are handmade quilts created by skilled women in rural Sindh.
The process involves sewing together different pieces of colorful fabric to create unique patterns and designs.
Each Ralli reflects the creativity of the artisans and the cultural symbols of the area, much like the various colors used in the fabrics.
These beautiful quilts are typically placed on charpais (traditional beds) and serve as bedding for guests, making them an essential part of hospitality in Sindhi culture.
Additionally, during the colder months, Rallis function as warm covers, providing comfort and warmth.
They are also commonly used during celebrations and festivals, adding color and warmth to the occasion.
Beyond Sindh, Rallis are also popular in South Punjab and the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, where their use continues to thrive.
The craftsmanship and tradition surrounding the Sindhi Ralli embody not just a decorative element but also a cultural heritage that unites communities across regions.
Recent Stories
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Special tribute pays to Pakistani music at 'World Culture Festival'8 hours ago
-
'World Culture Festival' in full swing4 days ago
-
Spectacular Mega Musical Concert held at ACP5 days ago
-
Kashmir Black day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad6 days ago
-
Transforming Education - A Roadmap to Progress6 days ago
-
Lahore Youth Festival's trials start at Cultural Complex, Punjab Stadium7 days ago
-
World Culture Festival Features Palestine Theatre "And Here I Am"7 days ago
-
IIOJ&K: A human rights nightmare8 days ago
-
Kenya's digital economy on growth trajectory amid regulatory incentives: report10 days ago
-
Breaking education barriers: Innovative strategies vital to combat illiteracy, unemployment11 days ago
-
'Ghuriya Ka Ghar' staged at 'World Culture Festival 2024'12 days ago
-
"World Culture Festival Karachi 2024" dazzle with mega music concert13 days ago