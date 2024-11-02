Open Menu

Sindhi Ralli: A Colourful Symbol Of Sindh Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Sindhi Ralli is a vibrant and colourful symbol of Sindh's heritage, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions.

According to a report on social media, this unique textile art has been passed down through generations, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Sindh.

Rallis are handmade quilts created by skilled women in rural Sindh.

The process involves sewing together different pieces of colorful fabric to create unique patterns and designs.

Each Ralli reflects the creativity of the artisans and the cultural symbols of the area, much like the various colors used in the fabrics.

These beautiful quilts are typically placed on charpais (traditional beds) and serve as bedding for guests, making them an essential part of hospitality in Sindhi culture.

Additionally, during the colder months, Rallis function as warm covers, providing comfort and warmth.

They are also commonly used during celebrations and festivals, adding color and warmth to the occasion.

Beyond Sindh, Rallis are also popular in South Punjab and the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, where their use continues to thrive.

The craftsmanship and tradition surrounding the Sindhi Ralli embody not just a decorative element but also a cultural heritage that unites communities across regions.

