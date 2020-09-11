UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Airport Chairman Quits Amid Fury Over Maid Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Singapore airport chairman quits amid fury over maid case

Singapore, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The chairman of Singapore's airport operator has stepped aside after he faced a public backlash when a judge cleared an Indonesian maid accused of stealing from his family and criticised the case.

The scandal involving Liew Mun Leong has sparked a storm of anger and raised questions about how the system treated one of the city-state's best-known businessmen compared with a low-paid domestic helper.

With calls mounting for him to quit following last week's ruling, Liew announced late Thursday he was bringing forward his retirement from his role as chairman of Changi Airport Group.

"I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction," the 74-year-old said, adding he was also stepping aside from positions at several other companies, including as an adviser to state investor Temasek.

The case began in 2016 when the Liew family fired Parti Liyani and accused her of stealing Sg$34,000 ($24,800) worth of items from them, including watches and clothes.

She denied the charges, but was initially found guilty and sentenced to more than two years in jail.

But on appeal, a High Court judge overturned the verdict, saying the Liew family had an "improper motive" in filing charges against her.

It emerged in court the maid was about to lodge a complaint with authorities that she had to clean the home and office of Liew's son, in addition to the businessman's house, which is illegal.

The judge said there was reason to believe the filing of the charges was aimed at pre-empting this move, and questioned the credibility of Liew's son Karl as a witness.

He also criticised the handling of evidence by detectives, and prosecutors and the police subsequently launched a probe.

In a statement, Liew said that "my family members and I cooperated fully with the police and gave statements and evidence when required", adding he respected the court's decision.

Criticism had been growing following the court's decision, with one Facebook commentator saying he was "really angry" at the case.

"Not only shame himself, he shame CAG (Changi Airport Group) and Singapore," he wrote.

The affluent financial hub is home to about 260,000 domestic helpers, who mostly come from poorer Asian countries such as Indonesia and earn salaries far below the average Singaporean.

Related Topics

Storm Police Scandal Jail Facebook Singapore Indonesia Hub 2016 Family From Asia Airport Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

10 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

9 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.