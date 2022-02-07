Singapore becomes biggest foreign investor of Myanmar in 4 months of interim budget period

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore has become the biggest foreign investor in Myanmar in four months of the six-month interim budget period which started in October last year, according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on Monday.

The DICA said Myanmar attracted over 506 million U.S. Dollars in investment capital from permitted foreign enterprises during that period.

Myanmar announced changing its fiscal year (FY) from the original October-September to April-March beginning 2022-2023, producing a six-month interim budget period from October 2021 to March 2022.

From Oct. 1 last year to Jan. 31 this year, the service sector topped the list of most foreign investment capital with over 206 million dollars, followed by the manufacturing sector with more than 114 million dollars and the construction sector that attracted 65 million dollars, the DICA figures showed.

During the period, Singapore was the leading investor in Myanmar with over 275 million dollars.