UrduPoint.com

Singapore Becomes Biggest Foreign Investor Of Myanmar In 4 Months Of Interim Budget Period

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Singapore becomes biggest foreign investor of Myanmar in 4 months of interim budget period

YANGON, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore has become the biggest foreign investor in Myanmar in four months of the six-month interim budget period which started in October last year, according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on Monday.

The DICA said Myanmar attracted over 506 million U.S. Dollars in investment capital from permitted foreign enterprises during that period.

Myanmar announced changing its fiscal year (FY) from the original October-September to April-March beginning 2022-2023, producing a six-month interim budget period from October 2021 to March 2022.

From Oct. 1 last year to Jan. 31 this year, the service sector topped the list of most foreign investment capital with over 206 million dollars, followed by the manufacturing sector with more than 114 million dollars and the construction sector that attracted 65 million dollars, the DICA figures showed.

During the period, Singapore was the leading investor in Myanmar with over 275 million dollars.

Related Topics

Budget Company Singapore Myanmar March October From Million

Recent Stories

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Paki ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Pakistani Visa Holders

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100 ..

Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100% Paperless Stamp” by Digita ..

24 minutes ago
 Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troo ..

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

26 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>