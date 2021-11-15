UrduPoint.com

Singapore Death Row Man's Family Pleads For His Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Singapore death row man's family pleads for his life

Tanjung Rambutan, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The sister of a Malaysian man facing imminent execution despite concerns he is mentally disabled has pleaded with Singapore to give him a "second chance".

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death in 2010 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into Singapore, was originally set to be hanged last week after losing a series of appeals.

The execution in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws, was postponed after the 33-year-old contracted the coronavirus, but campaigners fear the delay will be short.

His family are not giving up, however, with his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam urging the city-state to "give him a second chance".

"We hope the Singapore government will spare his life," the 35-year-old told AFP in an interview Sunday from the family home in Tanjung Rambutan, in the northern Malaysian state of Perak.

"He is suffering from an intellectual disability." Nagaenthran's case has sparked a storm of criticism, with the European Union and United Nations rights experts speaking out against it, and a clemency petition getting around 85,000 signatures.

A last-ditch court challenge is being mounted and while chances of success look slim, Sarmila and her family are holding out hope.

"All our family members are holding prayers for his life to be spared," said the housewife, who is ethnic Indian and a member of the Hindu minority in mostly Muslim Malaysia.

"I believe in miracles... With God's grace, a miracle will happen."

Related Topics

India Storm World United Nations Minority Drugs European Union Man Singapore Malaysia Sunday God Muslim Family All From Government Slim Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

10 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

11 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.