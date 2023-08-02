Singapore elects new parliament speaker

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Seah Kian Peng, a member of parliament for Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency in Singapore, was elected as the city-state's speaker of parliament Wednesday.

During his first speech as the speaker, Seah called on his colleagues in the parliament to be vigilant in personal conduct and bear the weight of office with dignity and a sense of duty.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong nominated Seah as the speaker on July 21 to replace Tan Chuan-Jin, who resigned on July 17.

Seah previously served as the deputy parliament speaker between 2011 and 2016