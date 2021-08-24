Singapore encourages other ASEAN countries to leverage digital connectivity with western China

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The China-Singapore (Chongqing) International Dedicated Connectivity (IDC) launched in 2019 has enabled companies in ASEAN to better provide digital services for Western China via the connection through Singapore and vice versa, a Singapore official said here Monday.

Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive of Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority, made the remarks while delivering a speech at the Singapore venue of the International Dedicated Connectivity (IDC) Forum, which is part of the Smart China Expo 2021 held in Chongqing in western China.

Being the first point-to-point internet connectivity between China and a foreign country, IDC links Singapore with seven districts across Chongqing.

He noted that IDC links the two sides with "high speed and low latency", adding that the sectors that stand to benefit range from media to video conferencing, education and healthcare.

The forum is not only attended by representatives from Chongqing and Singapore, but also those from western China's Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Moreover, it also drew participants from other ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand, said Lew.