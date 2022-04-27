UrduPoint.com

Singapore Executes Mentally Disabled Malaysian Man: Sister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Singapore executes mentally disabled Malaysian man: sister

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A mentally disabled Malaysian man was executed in Singapore on Wednesday, his sister said, after a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, convicted of trafficking heroin into the city-state, was put to death in the early hours, his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told AFP.

"It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international appeals to spare his life," she said, speaking from Malaysia.

"We are extremely saddened by our brother's execution and the family is in a state of shock."Nagaenthran was arrested in 2009 after being caught with a small amount of heroin as he sought to enter Singapore, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws. He was sentenced to death the following year.

Related Topics

Storm World Drugs Man Singapore Malaysia Family From

Recent Stories

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: ..

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

8 hours ago
 Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Mad ..

Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Madrid

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal assures Pang Chunxue to uplift CPEC pr ..

Ahsan Iqbal assures Pang Chunxue to uplift CPEC projects

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karach ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karachi blast

8 hours ago
 Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues s ..

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues studying in China

9 hours ago
 FIA gives clean chit to its former director genera ..

FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.