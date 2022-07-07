UrduPoint.com

Singapore Executes Two More Drug Traffickers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Singapore executes two more drug traffickers

Singapore, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Singapore hanged two drug traffickers on Thursday, taking to four the number of executions in the city-state since March.

The latest executions come after the hanging of a mentally disabled man in April sparked international outrage, with the European Union and United Nations among those speaking out against it.

Singapore has some of the world's toughest anti-drugs laws, and insists that capital punishment remains an effective deterrent against trafficking despite growing pressure to abolish it.

Those executed Thursday were Kalwant Singh, a 31-year-old from neighbouring Malaysia, and Singaporean Norasharee Gous, 48, the prisons department said.

Kalwant's remains were taken back to Malaysia by his family on Thursday afternoon, prominent Singaporean rights campaigner Kirsten Han said.

