UrduPoint.com

Singapore Further Lifts Border Measures As COVID-19 Situation Eases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Singapore further lifts border measures as COVID-19 situation eases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Non-fully vaccinated travelers entering Singapore will no longer be required to undergo a seven-day home quarantine upon arrival starting from 11:59 p.m. local time on Aug. 28 after the latest Omicron BA.5 wave has subsided in the city-state, the health authority said on Wednesday.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release here on Wednesday that the country had weathered the Omicron BA.5 subvariant wave without additional domestic or travel restrictions thanks to high vaccination and boosting rates, and Singapore is now able to take another step towards living with COVID-19.

According to the press release, the current requirement that non-fully vaccinated Long-Term Pass Holders and Special Tourist visa Holders aged 13 and above are required to apply for entry approval to enter Singapore will also be lifted at the same time.

However, non-fully vaccinated travelers will continue to be required to test negative on a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore.

Besides border measures, Singapore will also remove its legal requirement for mask-wearing in most indoor settings from Aug. 29 except for places like healthcare facilities, welfare homes for the aged and public transport.

MOH stressed that it will remain vigilant as the situation can quickly change with the emergence of new variants.

In order to better get prepared for the next infection wave, the MOH recommends people aged 60 years and above receive a second mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine and children aged five to 11 years receive a first booster dose.

Singapore saw a steady decline in the number of infections in its community since late July with the week-on-week infection ratio falling below 0.7, according to statistics from the MOH.

As of Aug. 23, the seven-day average daily infections fell to 2,700 from a peak of 10,200 in mid-July. The number of daily hospitalized cases has halved from more than 800 at its recent peak in July to below 400.

So far, over 90 percent of the population in Singapore has been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Singapore Same July Visa Border From P

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.