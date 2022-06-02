UrduPoint.com

Singapore Launches 2 New National Programs To Boost Quantum Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SINGAPORE,June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat announced two national quantum programs under the Quantum Engineering Program (QEP) 2.0 on Tuesday at a summit.

The two programs are the National Quantum Computing Hub (NQCH) and the National Quantum Fabless Foundry (NQFF).

The NQCH will strengthen talent development and enable researchers to explore how quantum computing can support industries such as the finance and chemical sectors.

The NQFF will support micro and nanofabrication of quantum devices.

Heng said at the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit 2022 that Singapore's investment in quantum computing and quantum engineering is part of its approach of trying to anticipate the future, and proactively shaping the future that the city-state wants.

He said that the greater the potential of cyberspace, the greater the cyber risks. Malicious actors will seek to profit from these through any means.

