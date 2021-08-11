UrduPoint.com

Singapore Lifts GDP Forecast As Export Markets Get Vaccine Boost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Singapore lifts GDP forecast as export markets get vaccine boost

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Singapore on Wednesday upgraded its growth forecast for this year as the trade-reliant economy's key export markets pick up strength thanks to rapid coronavirus vaccine rollouts.

The prosperous city-state, one of the world's most open economies, suffered its worst ever recession last year as it was hammered by the pandemic.

But stronger overseas demand is helping to power a rebound, which is being closely watched as Singapore is seen as a bellwether for the health of global trade.

The economy is now expected to grow 4.0-7.0 percent for the full year, from an earlier forecast of 4.0-6.0 percent made in May, the trade ministry said.

While Covid-19 cases continue to rise globally because of the fast-spreading Delta variant, vaccination rates have increased, particularly in the United States and Europe, allowing them to press on with reopening, the ministry said.

This will offset a bleaker picture in Asia, where vaccination rates are slower and curbs on movements have been reimposed, it added.

"On balance, the recovery in external demand for Singapore for the rest of the year remains largely on track," the ministry said.

For the second quarter to June, Singapore's economy grew 14.7 percent on-year, taking first half growth to 7.7 percent, it said.

The key manufacturing sector expanded 17.7 percent, extending the 11.4 percent growth recorded in the previous three months.

The domestic economy also grew following the lifting of curbs.

While some measures are still in place, the government has in recent weeks outlined plans to shift to a strategy of living with the virus over the long term as more people are given jabs.

Singapore has had a mild outbreak, reporting more than 65,000 cases and 42 deaths.

Related Topics

World Europe Singapore United States May June Market From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

9 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

8 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.