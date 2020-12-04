Singapore pledges $5M for global virus vaccine effort

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Singapore will contribute $5 million to help support low- and lower middle-income countries get COVID-19 vaccines, authorities announced on Friday.

In a joint press statement, the Foreign Affairs and Health Ministries said that global solidarity is required for an effective international response to the pandemic.

"Singapore will contribute US$5,000,000 to the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Advance Market Commitment (AMC) mechanism, which will help support 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries' access to COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility," the statement said.

It noted that the commitment is a part of the country's consistent support for vaccine multilateralism, and the fair and equitable access and allocation of vaccines.

"The virus does not respect borders, and no one is safe until everyone is safe. The successful development of safe and efficacious vaccines is a critical step towards overcoming the pandemic," the statement said.

It added that Singapore will continue to work closely with its international partners -- including UN, World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine multilateralism and forge a global response to this pandemic.

The COVAX Facility is a global risk-sharing mechanism that seeks to procure, equitably allocate and deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

As of Nov. 25, Singapore is one of 97 self-financing participants in the facility.