UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore PM's Defamation Suit Against Blogger Begins

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Singapore PM's defamation suit against blogger begins

Singapore, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Singapore's leader criticised "malicious and baseless" claims in an article linking him to a corruption scandal, as he testified on Tuesday at the start of his defamation suit against a blogger.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing Leong Sze Hian after the blogger shared an article on Facebook linking the premier to the money-laundering scandal at state fund 1MDB in neighbouring Malaysia.

Leaders in the tightly controlled city-state have frequently turned to the courts to take on critics -- ranging from political opponents to foreign media outlets -- in libel suits.

They argue legal action is necessary to protect their reputations but rights groups accuse the government of seeking to silence dissent.

Taking the stand at the start of the trial, Lee defended his decision to sue Leong, saying the allegations undermined the government's "integrity and honesty".

The article that Leong shared, originally published in a Malaysian news portal, alleged that Lee was the target of an investigation in Malaysia over the 1MDB state fund.

Billions of Dollars were looted from the investment vehicle in a scandal that involved Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak and his inner circle.

Lee, 68, also said he suffered damage to his own reputation.

Leong's lawyer Lim Tean argued the libel suit was unnecessary as authorities had denied the allegations.

He said the prime minister had "picked on the defendant when there are many others who shared the (defamatory) article".

The case will run until the end of the week.

On Friday, Lim, who is also an opposition politician, was arrested on suspicion of harassment and misappropriating money and claimed the move was politically motivated. Police denied his claim.

Singapore's leaders take a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and are sensitive to allegations of graft.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police Scandal Facebook Vehicle Circle Malaysia Money Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

10 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

11 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

11 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.