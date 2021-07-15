UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Police Probe Karaoke Bars After Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Singapore police probe karaoke bars after virus outbreak

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Singapore police are investigating several karaoke bars for breaching coronavirus restrictions and have arrested 20 foreign women for alleged "vice-related activities" after an outbreak linked to the nightspots, authorities said.

The city-state reported 56 local transmissions Wednesday -- including 42 connected to the bars -- its highest number of daily domestic infections since September.

A staple of Singapore nightlife, the karaoke bars typically have blacked-out windows and are frequented by foreign female "hostesses".

Police said in a statement late Wednesday they were investigating three nightspots for breaching virus measures by allegedly providing "hostessing services".

Under current virus restrictions, the bars were only supposed to be operating in a limited fashion, providing food and drinks.

Twenty women, aged 20 to 34, from South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, have been arrested for "suspected involvement in vice-related activities" at the bars, police said.

The karaoke bar cluster has been growing this week, and 54 cases are now linked to it.

This number includes an infected passenger on a cruise, which was forced to return to Singapore earlier than scheduled Wednesday after the case was detected.

The first reported infection in the cluster was a Vietnamese hostess on a short-term visitor pass to Singapore who had been to many of the bars, officials said.

Singapore has so far suffered only a mild outbreak, but Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned there was "potentially a very big cluster" emerging from the bars.

"We knew about cases like these happening in Korea's and Hong Kong's nightlife scene where people come very close together, some with hostesses, which led to big clusters," he told a press conference.

"We have never allowed such activities for more than one year. So for this to happen has been troubling and disappointing."The government is encouraging people who have visited certain karaoke bars since June 29 to get virus tests, which they have promised will be confidential.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Hong Kong Ye Singapore South Korea Malaysia Vietnam June September Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

50 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

1 hour ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.