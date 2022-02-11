UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 10,686 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Singapore reports 10,686 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 10,686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 439,640.

Of the new cases, 2,673 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,013 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,578 were local transmissions and 95 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,964 local transmissions and 49 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,212 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 29 in intensive care units.

One more patient has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 882, the ministry said.

