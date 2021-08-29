Singapore reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 67,171.

The new infections included 113 locally transmitted cases. As many as 25 are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster. Of the remaining 88 cases, 32 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed under quarantine, while 27 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and 29 are currently unlinked.

There are eight imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them, four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A total of 389 cases are currently warded in hospitals. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 16 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and six in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of Aug. 27, 79 percent of Singapore's population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 83 percent have received at least one dose.

