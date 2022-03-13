Singapore reports 15,345 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 15,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 917,103.

Of the new cases, 1,991 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 13,354 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,915 were local transmissions and 76 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 13,215 local transmissions and 139 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,396 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 39 cases in intensive care units.