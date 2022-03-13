UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 15,345 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Singapore reports 15,345 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 15,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 917,103.

Of the new cases, 1,991 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 13,354 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,915 were local transmissions and 76 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 13,215 local transmissions and 139 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,396 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 39 cases in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Singapore

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

6 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

15 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

16 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

16 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>