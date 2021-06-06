Singapore reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 13 locally transmitted and five imported, bringing the total tally to 62,176.

All the local cases are linked to the previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. The cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 138 cases in the week before to 129 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at 20 cases per week in the past 2 weeks,said MOH.

On Saturday, 33 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 61,613 in the country.

There are currently 207 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals. Of them, two are in critical condition and held in the intensive care unit.