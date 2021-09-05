Singapore reports 219 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Health reported 219 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday , bringing the total tally in the country to 68,210.

The new infections included 216 locally transmitted cases. There were three imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

A total of 580 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 20 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, 80 percent of Singapore's population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination program, and 83 percent have received at least one dose.