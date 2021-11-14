UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,304 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Singapore recorded 2,304 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 235,480, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 2,179 were reported in the community and 120 in migrant worker dormitories while five were imported cases.

A total of 1,574 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 253 cases require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 51 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 72 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 66.3 percent, said the MOH.

