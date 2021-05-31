UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Singapore reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 19 locally transmitted and six imported, bringing the total tally to 62,028.

Of the local cases, 13 were linked to previous cases.

On Sunday, 11 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 61,434 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 222 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals. Of them, three are in critical condition and held in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 339 people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A 95-year-old Singaporean woman passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic in Singapore to 33.

Related Topics

Singapore Women Sunday From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home on forced leaves for an indefi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

4 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

4 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

13 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.