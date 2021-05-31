Singapore reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 19 locally transmitted and six imported, bringing the total tally to 62,028.

Of the local cases, 13 were linked to previous cases.

On Sunday, 11 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 61,434 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 222 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals. Of them, three are in critical condition and held in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 339 people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A 95-year-old Singaporean woman passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic in Singapore to 33.