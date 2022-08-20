UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,660 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Singapore reports 2,660 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 2,660 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,814,915.

Of the new cases, 333 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,327 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 297 were local transmissions and 36 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,200 local transmissions and 127 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 344 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.

Two more deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,578, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Singapore From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of T20 Asia Cup, home ser ..

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of T20 Asia Cup, home series against England

58 minutes ago
 SRO issued to reverse ban on imports of luxury ite ..

SRO issued to reverse ban on imports of luxury items to meet Int’l obligations ..

1 hour ago
 Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

2 hours ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

3 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

5 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.