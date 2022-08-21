UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,660 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Singapore reports 2,660 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 2,660 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,814,915.

Of the new cases, 333 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,327 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 297 were local transmissions and 36 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,200 local transmissions and 127 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 344 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Singapore

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

5 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

14 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

14 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

15 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.