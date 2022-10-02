Singapore reports 2,863 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 2,863 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country's total tally to 1,914,280.

Of the new cases, 281 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,582 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 272 were local transmissions and nine were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,486 local transmissions and 96 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 280 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,620, the ministry said.