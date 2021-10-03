UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,909 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 03rd October 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 2,909 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, hitting a new record high and bringing the total tally in the country to 99,430.

Of the new cases, 2,079 were in the community, 818 were in migrant worker dormitories and 12 were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,356 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 222 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Eight more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 103, the ministry said.

As of Thursday, 82 percent of the local population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent has received at least one dose, according to the MOH.

