Singapore Reports 3,128 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 3,128 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 2,118,749.

Of the new cases, 318 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,810 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the PCR cases, 306 were local transmissions and 12 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,635 local transmissions and 175 imported cases.

A total of 444 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 16 in intensive care units.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,685.

The MOH also announced on Friday that a multi-ministry taskforce of the Singaporean government has been closely monitoring the recent resurgence of cases driven by the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant strain of BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 sub-lineages, and it notes that the XBB wave is subsiding.

"There are now multiple subvariants circulating globally, and new variants may also form," the MOH said. "It is now even more important that we shore up our defences ahead of any future evolution of the COVID-19 virus, and prepare in advance to respond quickly should the need arise."Besides, the ministry announced that Singapore will progressively invite eligible individuals aged 18 to 49 years to receive an additional dose of the bivalent vaccine from Nov. 7.

