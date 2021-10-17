UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 3,348 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 3,348 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 145,120.

Of the new cases, 2,688 were in the community, 656 were in migrant worker dormitories and four were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,464 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 310 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 62 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Nine more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 224, the ministry said.

