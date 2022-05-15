Singapore reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 3,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,240,233.

Of the new cases, 391 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,992 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 369 were local transmissions and 22 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,916 local transmissions and 76 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 260 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.