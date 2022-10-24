Singapore reports 3,627 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 3,627 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the country's total tally to 2,067,790.

Of the new cases, 357 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,270 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 342 were local transmissions and 15 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,133 local transmissions and 137 imported cases.

A total of 545 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care units. One more death from COVID-19 was reported on Monday, taking the total death toll to 1,663.