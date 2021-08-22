UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Singapore reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 66,443.

The new infections included 32 locally transmitted cases. As many as 11 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine. Five are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 16 are currently unlinked.

There are five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A total of 364 cases are currently warded in hospital, most of which are well and under observation. There are currently 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of Friday, 78 percent of Singapore's population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination program, and 82 percent have received at least one dose.

Related Topics

Singapore Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

40 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

1 hour ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.