Singapore reports 4,403 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 4,403 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,791,046.

Of the new cases, 469 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,934 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 427 were local transmissions and 42 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,670 local transmissions and 264 imported cases.

A total of 590 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 22 cases in intensive care units.