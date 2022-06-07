UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 4,477 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SINGAPORE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 4,477 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,325,623.

Of the new cases, 337 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 4,140 through antigen rapid test (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 325 were local transmissions and 12 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 3,976 were local transmissions and 164 were imported cases.

A total of 267 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

One more patient has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,394, the ministry said.

