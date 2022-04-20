Singapore reports 4,718 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 4,718 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,167,498.

Among the total cases, 4,544 were local transmissions with 174 being imported cases.

Of the new local cases, 459 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,085 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 278 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,317, the ministry said.