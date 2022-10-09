Singapore reports 4,795 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE ,Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 4,795 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,953,197.

Of the new cases, 476 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,319 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 465 were local transmissions and 11 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,218 local transmissions and 101 imported cases.

A total of 437 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care units.