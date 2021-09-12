UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 555 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Singapore reports 555 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Singapore confirmed 555 new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection and five imported cases on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release, bringing the total tally in the city-state to 71,167.

The new infections comprised 486 community cases, 64 dormitory residents cases and five imported cases.

A total of 708 cases are currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 35 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of Sept. 10, 81 percent of Singapore's population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 84 percent has received at least one dose, the MOH added.

