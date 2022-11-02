Singapore reports 5,652 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 5,652 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,108,024.

Of the new cases, 441 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,211 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 420 were local transmissions and 21 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,899 local transmissions and 312 imported cases.

A total of 513 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 19 in intensive care units.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,680.